Virat Kohli makes a big move in T20I rankings after fine run in Asia Cup

Virat Kohli has jumped 14 places in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batsmen following his fine performances in the Asia Cup.

Kohli is now ranked 15th in the T20I batsmen rankings, one place behind India captain Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav remains the highest-ranked Indian T20I batsman. Overall, Suryakumar is ranked fourth in the list.

The former Indian skipper's rise in the T20Is has come on the back of a great run in the Asia Cup, where he registered two half-centuries and a hundred, his maiden three-digit score in the T20Is. He scored an unbeaten 122 off just 61 deliveries in India's Super Four fixture against Afghanistan.

Kohli finished the tournament as the second leading run-scorer with 276 runs in five innings at an average of 92 and strike rate of 147.59. Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who is ranked No. 1 in the ICC T20I batsmen's rankings, finished the Asia Cup 2022 with the most runs – 281 runs, in six games at an average of 56.20.

Thank you for all the love and support throughout the Asia Cup campaign. We will get better and come back stronger. Untill next time ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yASQ5SbsHl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 9, 2022

Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, on the other hand, recorded his best T20I figures in the game against Afghanistan – 5 for 4. With that, Bhuvi entered the top 10 of the bowlers' ranking. From 11th place, Bhuvi is now ranked seventh. Opening batsman KL Rahul progressed from No. 30 in the batters' rankings to No. 23.



Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin (up nine places to 41st) and Axar Patel (up 14 places to 57th) also made notable gains, while Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran advanced 55 places to 63rd after his unbeaten half-century against India, according to the release from the ICC. Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi lost the top place for T20I all-rounders to Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hassan.

Sri Lanka's hero Wanindu Hasaranga, who scored a 21-ball 36 and claimed three wickets, entered the top five of the T20I all-rounders' rankings. The Sri Lankan cricketer is now ranked No. 4 in the list.

Meanwhile, in the ODI batsmen's rankings, Steve Smith jumped 13 spots to No. 10 after scores of 61 and 105 against New Zealand, while Alex Carey moved up two places to No. 20. Mitchell Starc (up three places to ninth) and Adam Zampa (up three places to 15th) also advanced in the ODI bowlers' list.