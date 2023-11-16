Virat Kohli@50: The incredible Kohli

Mumbai: Virat Kohli became the first batter in history to hit 50 hundreds in one-day internationals and during the course of his innings, he broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli went past Sachin Tendulkar with his 50th hundred in one-day internationals during India's 2023 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kohli had equaled Tendulkar's record for most ODI centuries against South Africa on November 5 at the Eden Gardens.

Kohli has now scored 6 hundreds in 2023. This hundred against New Zealand is Kohli's 5th in all ODI World Cups and his third of the tournament.

He had scored a hundred on World Cup debut against Bangladesh in 2011 and followed that up with a century against Pakistan in 2015.



Kohli had a great time with the bat in the 2019 World Cup, but he did not have any hundreds to show for his efforts.

Virat Kohli is now also only the third Indian after Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma to score hundreds in the knockout matches of the ODI World Cups.

Ganguly had scored an unbeaten 111 off 114 balls against Kenya in the semifinal of the 2003 World Cup while Rohit had smashed 137 against Bangladesh in the quarterfinal of the 2015 World Cup.

Virat Kohli has been in sensational form in this edition of the World Cup. During his stunning run, Kohli has broken several of Sachin Tendulkar’s records.

The 35-year Kohli now owns the records for most runs in a single edition of an ODI World Cup and the most fifty-plus scores in any ODI World Cup. Kohli, during his knock in the first semifinal, also went past Ricky Ponting to move to No 3 in the list for most runs in one-day internationals.

PM Modi pats Kohli

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has heaped praise on Virat Kohli after the Indian batter set a world record by scoring his 50th ODI century, saying he has exemplified the spirit of excellence and perseverance that defines the best of sportsmanship.

'Virat' player: Sachin

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar penned a heartfelt congratulatory message to Virat Kohli, who made a 50th ODI hundred to break his record. Tendulkar had owned the record for the highest number of ODI hundreds till this day with 49 centuries. "The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn't stop laughing that day. "But soon you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that the young boy has grown into a 'Virat' player," Tendulkar wrote on his X.