Warner batting right-handed: 'It's a testament to Ashwin's skills'

Indore: Southpaw David Warner had to employ a rather bizarre tactic of batting right-handed against R Ashwin in the second ODI because of the turn the Indian was generating from the Indore pitch, said Australia bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott.



The premier India spinner did get the better of Warner eventually but it was not before the 'right-hand' batter swept him for a boundary, much to the amusement of his teammates in the dugout. "I think that's a testament to Ashwin's skills, to be honest, because I think if Davey's just going to sit there and bat left-handed and Ashwin he's not going to miss his length, too often, and with the ball spinning so much, he's got the one that goes the other way, the straighter one and all the variations that go along with that," said Abbott when asked Warner's unusual methods.

"David just thought he had to change it up. He plays golf right handed. we obviously see how dynamic he is batting like doing his switch hitting and stuff. So he weighed up those options.'

They actually might have spoken about it during the test match here (in March). "He's done it before he practices it in the nets. So I was like, 'Oh, this is different' but Davey's Davey, so we just let him crack on, he's a great competitor," said Abbott who himself staked a strong claim for a spot in the playing eleven for the World Cup with his clean hitting. Indian batters feasted on the Indore track but going by Abbott, it was not easy facing Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja under lights.

"It was a difficult batting wicket in the end, facing their spinners. They're very skilful. So we were going to have our work cut out for us. "Before we went out there bat we had some glimpses of some good batting especially from Davy and I just thought Ashwin and Jadeja on that wicket there, especially Ashwin... tremendous skills spinning it both ways as a finger spinner.