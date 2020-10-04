When will Ben Stokes play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020?

Ben Stokes reportedly may be available for selection for Rajasthan Royals' fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Oct. 11, an official associated with the franchise has revealed.





Stokes, who missed the initial couple of weeks of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to spend some time with his ailing father, has reached the UAE and has begun his six-day quarantine, as per IPL's COVID-19 rules.







"Dubai is hot," wrote Stokes on his Instagram story on landing on Sunday.











Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals (RR) has sent out a warning to their opponents by

sharing a photo of Stokes captioned, "Quarantine before the storm."

Speaking to ANI, a RR official said having landed in Dubai, Stokes immediately went into isolation before adding Stokes was due to undergo his first COVID-19 test on Sunday and would be ready for RR's next weekend encounter against SRH.







"He has started his quarantine phase as soon as he reached the hotel. He will have his first test today and with the 6-day period ending the day we play against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah; we are looking at him playing against SRH. It will also help him get back into the groove as he has been off the field for some time," the official told ANI.



When he was asked if Stokes could be added to RR's team for the game against Delhi Capitals (Oct. 9), the official said, "His quarantine period ends that day. So, he comes out and joins the team the next day which is October 10."



RR, who have suffered two losses in four matches, will be uplifted with Stokes' addition to the squad in the coming weeks. RR kickstarted their IPL 2020 campaign with wins in their opening two matches, which were against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Steven Smith-led RR lost their first match when they took on Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday before losing their fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as well on Saturday.



RR are currently placed fifth in the IPL 2020 points table and will be next in action on Tuesday when they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.