Will Rohit Sharma play in West Indies vs India 4th T20I?

India captain Rohit Sharma suffered from back spasms during the third T20I between India and West Indies on Tuesday.

While India defeated West Indies comfortably by seven wickets to go 2-1 up in the five-match series, the hosts were struck with a crucial injury headache. Skipper Rohit was forced off the field as retired hurt in the second innings at Warner Park, St. Kitts. Rohit was batting on 11 when he left the field. His opening partner Suryakumar Yadav stepped in and scored a match-winning 76 off 44.

🚨 UPDATE: #TeamIndia captain Rohit Sharma has a back spasm. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress.#WIvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2022

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit said that he was hopeful of playing in the fourth T20I.

"My body is OK, we have a few days in between so hopefully it should be OK," said Rohit after India's victory on Tuesday.

Rohit struck a four and a six before injuring himself in the third T20I. The big hit took his tally of sixes to 60 as India captain, one more than former skipper Virat Kohli.

There is a three-day break before the touring parties move to Florida for the fourth T20I, which is scheduled to take place on Aug. 6 at Lauderhill's Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.

Rohit also heaped praise on his bowlers, saying they used the conditions and variations well.

"How we bowled in the middle overs; that was crucial. They were about to get a quick partnership. We used the condition and our variations really well. And then how we chased. It was quite clinical. When you watch it from the outside you felt there wasn't much risk taken," added Rohit.

The Indian skipper also spoke about Suryakumar's knock. "It is very important that if you get a start in this format, you should convert it. It does well for the team. The 30s and 40s look good, but when you get past 70-80 and get a hundred as well then you're scoring those runs for the team.

"He built a good partnership with Iyer. When you are chasing a target like that anything can happen. It was not an easy target and the pitch had something for the bowlers. It was important for us to pick the right shots of the right balls," added Rohit.

Suryakumar, who registered his fifth T20I half-century, also climbed to second place in the latest ICC T20I batsmen's rankings. The Indian batter is just two points behind top-ranked Babar Azam.

Match-winning knock 👏Heartwarming gesture ☺️@surya_14kumar appreciates the support of the fans after #TeamIndia's win in the third T20I! 👍 👍#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/LYj9tNBVJH — BCCI (@BCCI) August 3, 2022

The win on Tuesday also marked India's 19th successfully run chase in 21 T20Is since July 2019. India's chase of 164 also was the highest successful chase in Basseterre since the Windies had chased down 147 against Afghanistan in 2017.