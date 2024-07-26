Women’s T20 Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets, storm into final

The Indian women’s cricket team entered the final of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup after beating Bangladesh by ten wickets in the first semifinal at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on Friday.

The Indian bowlers, led by Renuka Singh Thakur (3/10) and Radha Yadav (3/14), restricted Bangladesh to a paltry 80/8 in their 20 overs and later Smriti Mandhana (55 not out) and Shafali Verma (26 not out) overhauled the target in just 11 overs to storm into the final.

Smriti Mandhana scored 55 in just 39 balls with nine fours and one six while Shafali was unbeaten on 26 with two boundaries.

India will meet either Sri Lanka or Pakistan in the final. The island nation and Pakistan will play the second semifinal later on Friday.

This is India’s fifth consecutive final appearance at the Women’s T20 Asia Cup.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first and it was a plan that misfired in the first over. Renuka accounted for Dilara Akter when the batter, who scored two sixes, could only find Uma Chetry at square leg.

Renuka soon sent Ishma Tanjim to the pavilion when the batter was caught by Tanuja Kanwer at point. Murshida Khatun soon found Shafali Verma at midwicket and became Renuka’s third scalp of the morning.

Spinner Radha then took on the mantle and sent Rumana Ahmed back to the hut with a ball that clattered onto the stumps.

Bangladesh never recovered from the blows and struggled to find runs as the Indian bowlers tightened from both ends.

The runs were very tough to come by and Radha bowled a double-wicket maiden over removing Nigar Sultana and Nahida Akter.

Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma took one wicket each as Bangladesh struggled to score a total of repute.

Smriti and Shafali then knocked the required 81 runs in just 66 balls as India stormed into another Asia Cup final.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 80/8 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 32; Renuka Singh Thakur 3/10, Radha Yadav 3/14) lost to India 83 for no loss in 11 overs (Smriti Mandhana 55*, Shafali Verma 26*).