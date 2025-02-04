WPL: Delhi Capitals get into training mode in Pune

Pune : With the third edition of the Women's Premier League 2025 just around the corner, the two-time finalists Delhi Capitals have commenced their preparations with an intense week-long pre-season camp in Pune.

Key players, including India star Jemimah Rodrigues, South African Marizanne Kapp, out-of-favour Inian opener Shafali Verma, and Radha Yadav, have joined the camp for the JSW-GMR co-owned franchise for the camp.

The squad members are actively gearing up for the season with high-intensity sessions under the watchful eyes of Head Coach Jonathan Batty.

Delhi Capitals, who finished runner-up to Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition in 2023 and then lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2024 final.

They will be starting their campaign in the 2025 edition on February 15 against Mumbai Indians at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Vadodara after defending champions RCB-W play Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener.

According to sources, one of the main reasons the Delhi Capitals have set up their camp in Pune is the dearth of proper training grounds in Vadodara which will be hosting WPL matches for the first time.

The weather in Pune presently too is similar to that in Vadodara, which will help the foreign players of Delhi Capitals get ready for what they will face once the event starts.

Ahead of WPL 2025, Delhi Capitals have bolstered their squad with four new signings in the auction held in Bengaluru in December 2024. They picked up Scottish wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce along with young Indian players Nandini Kashyap, N. Chiarini, and Niki Prasad, who led India to triumph in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in Malaysia.

With a price tag of Rs 88 lakh, Allrounder Charini was Delhi Capitals' most expensive signing in the auction and will be the most-watched player in the upcoming IPL along with Niki Prasad.

Delhi Capitals squad: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning (c), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Nandini Kashyap, N Charani, Sarah Bryce, and Niki Prasad.