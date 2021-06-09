WTC Final: Rishabh Pant is more confident now, does not play recklessly, says Mike Hesson

Former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson heaped praise on Rishabh Pant, saying the Indian wicketkeeper's new found confidence is helping him to stick to his approach and continue playing the way he wants to at the highest level of the game.

Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which will be played between Hesson's New Zealand and India, the coach expects Pant to flourish batting at No. 6.

After failing to play a single game in the limited-overs series Down Under, Pant was also not picked for the first Test at the Adelaide Oval against Australia. However, following Team India's crushing defeat in the day-night Test, where they were bowled out for 36 Pant was picked ahead of Wriddhiman Saha for the second Test. From there on, he has become a vital cog of the Indian team.

He played two crucial knocks in the remaining three Tests that helped him seal his place in the team, across formats. He produced a fighting knock of 97 that aided India draw the Sydney Test before he scored a match-winning 89 not out in India's historic win at the Gabba that helped India seal the series 2-1. Pant then carried his dominance with the bat against the English attack when India hosted England in a four-match Test series earlier this year.

"I think he's more confident, more settled on the international stage now. Therefore, he's able to play the way he wants to play. He has earned enough credit within his team as well. He also does the hard work first, so it's not a reckless play. He allows himself that chance to show a bit of flair, which we all enjoy watching," Hesson told PTI in an interview.

Earlier, former chief selector MSK Prasad also hailed Pant, saying he has proven his critics wrong early in his growing career.

"People said that he can't bat in Test cricket and can't keep in challenging wickets. So, what has happened today? See, how he kept wickets against England at home. Many people never believed that Pant would be so good," Prasad told cricket.com in an interview.

Pant is currently with the Indian team in Southampton preparing for the big WTC final game against New Zealand, which is due to begin on June 18 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. Following that, India will lock horns against hosts England in a five-match Test series in August.