Live
- Israel rejects US suggestion of post-war Gaza control to Palestinian Authority
- Men's ODI WC: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first against India in final
- All the best, 140 cr Indians cheer for you: PM Modi, Rahul, Kejriwal greet Team India
- Rains predicted in South Coastal Andhra and Yanam amid surface circulation
- DTC bus overturns in Delhi, four injured
- India-Australia final match live telecast by Govt: Fan travels 90 km from a village to watch match
- West Indies legendary cricket champion Sir Vivian Richards announced as brand ambassador for Varchas
- Hunger hormones impact decision-making brain area to drive animal’s behaviour
- ODI World Cup: Records set to be broken in title clash, Rohit, Kohli, Shami, Iyer can script history!
- Rajamahendravaram: Fraudster arrested; Rs 10L recovered
Just In
Yuvi says, India will win if they avoid big errors
Warns about the danger that Team India will face with the experience of beating Australia in the World Cup finals
Hyderabad: The time has come for the final battle between India and Australia. Team India, which has never tasted a defeat in this tournament, is going to face Australia, which has won the World Cup many times. Although Team India is in good form, there is some tension in the minds of the fans. In this context, former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh made key comments. He warned about the danger that Team India will face with the experience of beating Australia in the World Cup finals.
"Australian players know how to handle pressure. They have won the World Cup many times. In the semifinals against South Africa, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc brought the team to victory without any trouble. All the specialist batsmen performed their duty. Yuvraj said, "They have the mental strength and consistency to play in big matches, so they have won important tournaments."
However, Yuvraj Singh said that Rohit Sharma's team, which is performing brilliantly in batting, bowling and fielding, is now a complete team. So, chances of India failing in this match are less. India is at risk only with high errors. Australia continued to dominate the 2003 World Cup. This time the dominance is all India. "Unless the Australian players play brilliantly, they have no chance of winning," Yuvraj said.