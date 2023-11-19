Yuvi says, India will win if they avoid big errors

  • Menu
Hyderabad: The time has come for the final battle between India and Australia. Team India, which has never tasted a defeat in this tournament, is going to face Australia, which has won the World Cup many times. Although Team India is in good form, there is some tension in the minds of the fans. In this context, former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh made key comments. He warned about the danger that Team India will face with the experience of beating Australia in the World Cup finals.

"Australian players know how to handle pressure. They have won the World Cup many times. In the semifinals against South Africa, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc brought the team to victory without any trouble. All the specialist batsmen performed their duty. Yuvraj said, "They have the mental strength and consistency to play in big matches, so they have won important tournaments."

However, Yuvraj Singh said that Rohit Sharma's team, which is performing brilliantly in batting, bowling and fielding, is now a complete team. So, chances of India failing in this match are less. India is at risk only with high errors. Australia continued to dominate the 2003 World Cup. This time the dominance is all India. "Unless the Australian players play brilliantly, they have no chance of winning," Yuvraj said.

