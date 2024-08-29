Dan Evans Wins Longest Match of 5 Hours and 35 Minutes in US Open History

In a historic showdown at the US Open, Dan Evans triumphed over Karen Khachanov in what became the longest match in the tournament's history since the introduction of tiebreakers in 1970. The demanding battle lasted 5 hours and 35 minutes, with Evans eventually securing a hard-fought victory with scores of 6-7 (6), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4.

The match tested the endurance and determination of both players, with Evans at one point needing to check the scoreboard just to see how far along they were in the match. "In the fourth set, I had to check the set to see what set we were in,” Evans admitted. “I wasn't entirely sure what set we were in."

As the marathon match continued, Evans found himself trailing 4-0 in the fifth and final set. However, demonstrating remarkable resilience, he rallied back to win the next six games, ultimately clinching the match. The decisive moment came during a 22-shot rally, a fitting end to such a marathon match. Despite being on the defensive for much of the rally, Evans managed to deliver a powerful shot to the corner that Khachanov, the No. 23 seed, failed to return with his backhand.

This epic encounter not only showcased Evans' tenacity and skill but also etched his name in the history books of the US Open, showing the physical and mental endurance required to compete at the highest levels of tennis.