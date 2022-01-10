Deswal Kabaddi Academy, Himachal Pradesh win Kabaddi men's, women's titles

Tirupati: The five-day All India Invitation Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament in Tirupati which created much enthusiasm among the residents concluded on Sunday. In the finals, Deswal Kabaddi academy beat Haryana 69-30 to bag the men's title and in women's title clash Himachal Pradesh clinched a formidable 40-24 win over SSB team.

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana, Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Delhi Sports University Vice Chancellor Karanam Malleswari, MLA B Karunakar Reddy, MP M Gurumoorthy and others gave away the prizes to the winners and runners. In the run up to the finals, Haryana defeated Sahasra Seema Bal (SSB) by 34-23 in the semis while Deswal kabaddi academy beat Himachal Pradesh team with 54-36 scoreline.

In the women's category, SSB team defeated Haryana by 50-37 score and advanced into finals. In another match Andhra Pradesh women's team lost to Himachal Pradesh by nine points. Himachal Pradesh scored 39 points in the stipulated time and AP could score only 30 points.

The tournament was organised by Tirupati Municipal Corporation and Tirupati Smart City Corporation at Indira Maidanam in the city. As many as 43 teams from 22 states consisting of 750 players, coaches and team managers took part in the mega tournament.

Both Andhra men and women's teams could not make it to the finals. While the men's team was sent packing in the quarter finals itself, the women's team lost in the semis.