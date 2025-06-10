Discipline, patience crucial for the Indian team, says Pujara

New Delhi: With India all set to take the field for a crucial five-match Test series against England, veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has highlighted the importance of discipline, patience, and support within the touring team and added that every player has to contribute for the team while respecting the challenges they will face.

The Tests in England will be India’s first assignment in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle under new skipper Shubman Gill’s leadership. The series opener will be played at Headingley on June 20, followed by the second Test at Edgbaston on July 2.

“India’s team to England must adapt quickly and play to the conditions. As someone who understands batting in English conditions and team dynamics, I believe discipline, patience, and support for each other are crucial,” said Pujara in a release issued by broadcasters Sony Sports Network.

“Every player will need to contribute and respect the challenges that lie ahead. I am sure this tour will be a great opportunity for the growth and success of each player and the team as a whole,” he added.

The iconic Lord’s will host the third Test from July 10, with the fourth game at Old Trafford to start on July 23 and the final Test to be played at The Oval from July 31. WV Raman, the former India batter who coached the women’s team, feels a new-look Indian batting line-up post the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have a daunting challenge at their hands.

“India’s new batting unit will be challenged in England because the English conditions generally assist swing and seam bowlers. They will need to be patient, display composure and not overthink about the conditions. A bit of resolve from them will help them turn this tough tour into a huge stepping stone for their personal growth and India’s success abroad in the future.”

Hemang Badani, the former India batter, believes senior batter K.L. Rahul will have a huge role to play in keeping the batting order together. Rahul recently played under Badani’s coaching at the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, and in the ongoing second game for India ‘A’ against England Lions, he slammed 116 and 51 in Northampton as an opener.

“When the going gets tough, the tough get going. This is a real chance for the young brigade to rise to the occasion. UK conditions will be tough, but that’s where true character comes through.”

“K.L. Rahul, the senior-most batter with his wealth of experience, will need to guide the youngsters and support skipper Shubman Gill, while Jasprit Bumrah’s leadership with the ball will be crucial.”

“Opportunities are plenty on this tour, one can either succumb to the pressure or rise to the occasion. Great chance for the young brigade to make a mark and become future stars,” he said.

Saba Karim, the former India wicketkeeper-batter and selector, believes that if the new-look batting line-up passes the England challenge with flying colours, it will set the tone for a bright long-term future for the side.

“India’s young batters face a stern test in England, where adapting to early swing and seam is essential. As a former batter, I know patience and resilience are key. With new faces eager to impress, this tour will challenge their technique and temperament. If they respond well, it could mark a promising new chapter for Indian cricket’s future.”