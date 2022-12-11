England boss Southgate needs 'bit of time' before deciding future after World Cup exit

England boss Gareth Southgate has said he will take "a bit of time" to decide on his future with the Three Lions after their World Cup elimination.



Harry Kane suffered a penalty heartbreak as England lost 2-1 to France in the Saturday quarter-final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. After Aurélien Tchouaméni put France 1-0 up, the England skipper netted an equliser from the spot, but failed to convert a second penalty to make it 2-2 during the dying minutes at Al Bayt Stadium., leaving his side in tears.

AC Milan forward Olivier Giroud netted the winner for France, who will now take on Morocco in the semi-final of the 2022 World Cup.

Southgate, whose contract with England national side is until December 2024, now has had a close miss in three consecutive tournaments. In 2018 World Cup, Southgate-managed England lost in the semi-final before losing the Euro 2020 final. While the English boss has said he needs time to decide his future, the Football Association (FA) would not want to lose him.

After being in charge for six years, Southgate may decide to leave, especially after indicating he may not have the energy to lead further.

"I think whenever I've finished these tournaments I've needed time to make correct decisions because emotionally you go through so many different feelings and the energy it takes through these tournaments is enormous. I want to make the right decision, whenever that is, for the team, for England, for the FA, and I've got to be sure whatever decision I take is the right one.

I think it's right to take a bit of time to do that because I know in the past how my feelings have fluctuated in the immediate aftermath of tournaments," added Southgate in a post-match interview.

England's qualifying campaign for the Euros is set to begin in March. In the same interview, Southgate was asked whether continuing to manage young stars such as Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka would enter his mind when he discusses his job with the FA.



"Of course," he replied. "We have always wanted to develop a group that can sustain the types of tournaments that we have had. We are continuing to do that. It is more the decisions around it. To go again takes a lot of energy. You have got to make sure you are ready for that. Tonight there is too much in my head to think logically. We wanted to win. Tonight we have fallen short," said Southgate.