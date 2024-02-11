Euronics Corporate Cricket League Season 2 to begin soon

Hyderabad: Euronics is all set to swing into action with electrifying cricket tournament for Season 2 of the Euronics Corporate Cricket League. The two-day tournament will get off to a resounding start at One Champion Cricket Ground Yenikepally on February 17.

The league matches will be held on the opening day while the closing day on February 18 will witness the qualifiers, semis and the final.

Euronics Corporate Cricket League has invited teams from diverse fields from the construction industry; Architects, builders, MEP consultants, interior designers, and project management companies to join and showcase their cricketing skills and team spirit on the field.

This dynamic mix of professionals highlights the breadth and depth of talent within the construction sector, fostering networking opportunities and friendly competition among industry peers, a release said.