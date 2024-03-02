Five-time World Champion Pramod Bhagat receives a hero’s welcome at home

New Delhi: Golden boy of Odisha Pramod Bhagat, who recently equalled Lin Dan’s record of five world championships, received a hero’s welcome at the airport when he went back to his state.

Stepping off the plane, Bhagat was greeted by Sports Director, Siddhartha Das, Sidharth Sankar Sahoo OSD Sports and Sports and Youth Service Department, Government of Odisha officials. Their warm reception echoed the state's unwavering support for its sporting heroes.

The palpable excitement in the air was further amplified by the presence of Kamala Kanta Rath, President, and Sunil Pradhan, Treasurer of the Para Sports Association of Odisha. Their presence underscored the collective pride and admiration felt by the local community for Bhagat's exceptional achievements on the global stage.

Pramod Bhagat was welcomed with a wave of applause and cheers that reverberated through the crowd, echoing the profound impact of his accomplishments in the world of para-badminton. His triumphant return marked not only a personal victory but also a testament to the resilience and determination of Odisha's sporting talent.

In a heartfelt gesture, Bhagat expressed his gratitude to the gathered officials and supporters, acknowledging the pivotal role they played in his journey to success. His humility and grace resonated deeply with the onlookers, serving as a reminder of the power of sports to unite communities and inspire individuals to reach new heights.

The significance of Bhagat's homecoming was not lost on the people of Odisha, who recognized it as a momentous occasion deserving of celebration and recognition. Through his dedication and unwavering commitment to excellence, Bhagat has not only brought glory to his state but also served as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring athletes across the region.