Football: AC Milan complete signing of Euro-winning captain Alvaro Morata

Milan : AC Milan has announced the signing of Alvaro Morata from Club Atletico de Madrid. He is the captain of the Spanish national team, with which he recently won the European Championship. Morata has signed with the Rossoneri until June 2028, with an option to extend for an additional year.



Born in Madrid on October 23, 1992, Morata spent time in the youth academies of Atletico, Getafe, and Real Madrid, before graduating from the latter and making his senior debut with the Blancos in December 2010.



Over his career, he has played for Real Madrid, Juventus, Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid making a total of 506 appearances and scoring 172 goals. He has won two UEFA Champions League titles, one UEFA Super Cup, one FIFA Club World Cup, two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, one Supercopa de España, two Serie A titles, three Coppa Italias, two Italian Supercoppe and one FA Cup.

The current Spanish captain has played 80 games for his national team, scoring 36 goals, and has won both the recent European Championship and the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.

He will be donning the number seven on the iconic red and black kit of the Rossoneri.