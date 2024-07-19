Live
- Efforts underway to position Sri Lanka as regional hub for human capital development: Wickremesinghe
- Warsaw celebrates 71st anniversary of Old Town reconstruction
- RBI chief tells banks to step up vigil against cyber attacks, digital frauds
- Congress to launch Maha poll campaign on August 20; aims to oust Mahayuti govt
- Strong possibility of 2 Jaipur municipal bodies merging into one: Mayor
- Have multiple fail safes in place to avoid Microsoft-like outages: Experts
- Courts should encourage compounding of offences in cheque bounce cases: SC
- Centre notifies appointment of 3 permanent judges in Delhi HC
- Australians advised to be cautious of scams following major health info data breach
- Odisha celebrates 'Rasagola Divas' as Rath Yatra concludes
Just In
Football: AC Milan complete signing of Euro-winning captain Alvaro Morata
AC Milan has announced the signing of Alvaro Morata from Club Atletico de Madrid.
Milan : AC Milan has announced the signing of Alvaro Morata from Club Atletico de Madrid. He is the captain of the Spanish national team, with which he recently won the European Championship. Morata has signed with the Rossoneri until June 2028, with an option to extend for an additional year.
Born in Madrid on October 23, 1992, Morata spent time in the youth academies of Atletico, Getafe, and Real Madrid, before graduating from the latter and making his senior debut with the Blancos in December 2010.
Over his career, he has played for Real Madrid, Juventus, Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid making a total of 506 appearances and scoring 172 goals. He has won two UEFA Champions League titles, one UEFA Super Cup, one FIFA Club World Cup, two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, one Supercopa de España, two Serie A titles, three Coppa Italias, two Italian Supercoppe and one FA Cup.
The current Spanish captain has played 80 games for his national team, scoring 36 goals, and has won both the recent European Championship and the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.
He will be donning the number seven on the iconic red and black kit of the Rossoneri.