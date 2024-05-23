Live
Football: Italy name 30-member preliminary squad for Euro 2024
Italy head coach Luciano Spalletti has named his 30-member provisional squad on Thursday for next month's Euro 2024. Forward Gianluca Scamacca has returned to the lineup after leading Atalanta to a historic victory in the Europa League on Wednesday with 11 goals and four assists in all competitions since the beginning of March.
Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli has also been named in the squad after he made a return against Bologna on Monday following his seven-month ban for breaching betting rules. Striker Nicolo Zaniolo and defender Destiny Udogie have been left out of the list due to injuries.
Luciano Spalletti has added uncapped defender Riccardo Calafiori to his 30-man roster. Calafiori's efforts have helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League next season. The squad includes six players from Serie A champions Inter Milan but no representation from AC Milan. Four players will need to be cut for the tournament, which has a cap of 26 players per team.
Italy will play two friendlies against ahead of Euro 2024, facing Turkey on June 4 and Bosnia on June 9. The defending champions will start their campaign against Albania on June 15 in Dortmund.
Italy's provisional squad for Euro 2024:
Goalkeepers: Donnarumma (PSG), Vicario (Tottenham), Meret (Napoli), Provedel (Lazio)
Defenders: Acerbi (Inter), Bastoni (Inter), Darmian (Inter), Scalvini (Atalanta), Buongiorno (Torino), Mancini (Roma), Calafiori (Bologna), Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Bellanova (Torino), Dimarco (Inter), Cambiaso (Juventus)
Midfielders: Barella (Inter), Frattesi (Inter), Cristante (Roma), Pellegrini (Roma), Fagioli (Juventus), Jorginho (Arsenal), Ricci (Torino), Folorunsho (Hellas Verona)
Forwards: Chiesa (Juventus), Raspadori (Napoli), Retegui (Genoa), Scamacca (Atalanta), Orsolini (Bologna), Zaccagni (Lazio), El Shaarawy (Roma).