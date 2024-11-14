Anthony Gordon rejects ditching England call for Nations League matches

Athens: Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon said that withdrawing from England's squad for the Nations League games against Greece and Ireland 'wasn't a possibility' despite his hip injury.

England will face Greece in Athens on Thursday, followed by a home game against Ireland at Wembley three days later. However, nine players, including Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, have withdrawn from interim manager Lee Carsley's squad due to injuries.

England captain Harry Kane criticised the players who have withdrawn from the squad, saying that playing for the country comes before the club.

Gordon, who was substituted with a hip injury during Newcastle's 3-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday, ruled out the chances of missing international duty. "No, that wasn't a possibility. I came here to get assessed and see how it is and the staff here thought they could help me with the injury. And they have done that, to be fair. They've done an excellent job because I've been training straight away," he told local media on Wednesday.

"It's gone to a certain extent, now. It's an injury I had a couple of weeks ago and it stayed with me a little bit, but there was no chance I would not come here," he added.

England, aiming for promotion to League A, currently sit second in Group B2 with nine points, following a home defeat to group leaders Greece, who have won all four of their matches so far.



