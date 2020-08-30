Arsenal edge Reds in shootout to win Community Shield

London : Arsenal warmed up for the new Premier League season lifting the Community Shield as they edged Liverpool 5-4 in penalties at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

FA Cup winner Arsenal took the lead after just 12 minutes when striker Pierre-EmerickAubameyang stroked a brilliant goal from the edge of the box, reports Xinhua news agency.

Liverpool, winning their first-ever top-flight title in 30 years last month, managed to level with Takumi Minamino's low shot on 73 minutes. The 1-1 draw in regular time sent the match to penalties.

Liverpool's substitute Rhian Brewster was the only player that missed the spot-kick, leaving Aubameyang to slot in Arsenal's fifth penalty and seal the win. Arsenal manager MikelArteta revealed that some of his players only had one training session for the match after the holidays.