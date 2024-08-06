Atletico Madrid and Manchester City agree on 95 million euros deal for Alvarez: Reports

New Delhi: Manchester City and Atletico have reached an agreement over the sale of Julian Alvarez which would see the Argentine make the switch to Spain, says a report.

Manchester City have agreed to a club record sale which would see them get 95m euros, reported BBC.

The fee is made up of an initial 75m euros with a further 20m euros in potential add-ons which would surpass the sale of Raheem Sterling to Chelsea for 56.2 million euros.

Manchester City secured his services from River Plate in 2022 for a fee of 15 million euros and the 22-year old has gone to make 103 appearances for the side scoring 36 goals and providing 18 assists in the process. His impressive World Cup campaign in 2022 saw him impress on the biggest stage of them all, a player of his caliber is not likely to continue playing second fiddle to Erling Haaland which is why the club has decided to cash in on their prized asset.

Earlier reports had suggested that a few English teams including City’s title rivals Arsenal were interested in securing Alvarez’s signature but the team were reluctant to bolster their rivals given the talent and caliber of the player.

The BBC also reported on Monday that Chelsea have already accepted a 33m Euro offer for the sale of homegrown midfielder Connor Callagher to Atletico Madrid. According to the report, the 24 year old English international wil travel to Spain and will sign his new deal with the Madrid based club following his medical tests.