National Technology Day 2025: Innovation, Inclusion and India’s Tech-Driven Tomorrow

As Indiacommemorates National Technology Day 2025, top technology leaders haveemphasised the importance of developing future-ready innovations that are notjust cutting-edge but also sustainable, inclusive, and purpose-driven. Speakingto The Hans India, Manoz Tirupati, Global Head, Transportation Design& Engineering, Tata Elxsi, shared his views on the need for responsibletechnology that aligns with ecological and societal goals.

“NationalTechnology Day is a powerful reminder that innovation must be paired withresponsibility. As we move toward a net-zero future, technology cannot remainjust a tool—it must be both an enabler of progress and a guiding conscience. AtTata Elxsi, we believe that true innovation lies in developing solutions thatare not only cutting-edge but also sustainable and inclusive.

In thetransportation sector, we are driving advancements through the integration ofAI, digital twin simulations, and sustainable design thinking. Thesetechnologies empower us to reimagine mobility—making it smarter, cleaner, andmore energy-efficient. From developing hydrogen-powered mobility platforms toreducing material waste through virtual prototyping and simulation-firstapproaches, our commitment is clear: to design with intent and build withintegrity.

Sustainability isno longer optional—it is a fundamental imperative. Every design decision, everyline of code, and every prototype must reflect our determination to shape afuture where innovation aligns with ecological and societal well-being.

Taking suchdevelopments into account, we reaffirm our collective responsibility toengineer not just progress, but purpose-driven change.” Tirupati’s remarks wereechoed.

PatanjaliSomayaji, Chief Technology Officer at fintech company axio, who underlined therole of India’s digital public infrastructure in democratizing access tofinancial tools and services.

“NationalTechnology Day is a testament to India’s power to transform visionary ideasinto platforms that drive inclusive growth. The country's digital publicinfrastructure has revolutionised financial access, bringing millions into thefold of the formal economy.

At axio, webelieve in making credit worthy for all —using advanced data science to createresponsible credit offerings tailored to individual needs. By putting users atthe centre of design and delivery, we aim to enable informed financialdecisions and promote sustainable credit behaviour.

As we moveforward, we envision a financial ecosystem where innovation is inclusive bydesign and sustainable by intent—creating long-term value for people, theeconomy, and the country.”

With over 65% ofits population under the age of 35, India’s innovation story is alsoyouth-driven. Sumitha Selvaraj, Manager, Engineering Management at Ascendion,stressed the importance of nurturing scientific curiosity among young Indianswhile equipping them with modern tools like AI and ML.

“India has thelargest youth population in the world! Over 65% of Indians are aged under 35years, it is no doubt that India is emerging with a new generation ofscientific leaders. As we nurture them, it is important to cultivate a cultureof curiosity. Innovation and scientific breakthroughs often occur when wefoster critical thinking and experimenting from a young age.

Secondly, we mustdevelop world-class research labs, leverage AI and ML – democratizing it forall engineers to make it a level playing field. Spark conversations withinter-disciplinary experts and mentor the youth. It’d be good for youngstudents to leverage grants under the “Viksit Bharat Fellowship,” therebytaking charge of India’s transformative journey. It offers students greataccess to extensive research resources, with a monthly stipend, and what’smore, it has great one-on-one mentorship as well.

It is time for usas parents and experienced professionals to encourage the young minds and raisethem in moulding their career in advanced technologies and driving the pathtowards a self-reliant nation. It is absolutely essential that government,industry and education institutions collaborate to create an innovativeecosystem that fosters technology-driven progress.”

As India stepsforward in its tech journey, voices from across the ecosystem are calling for aunified focus on purpose, inclusion, and progress. National Technology Day 2025becomes not just a celebration—but a pledge to ensure innovation empowers all.