Kurnool district police honour parents of soldiers serving at the borders

Kurnool: In a heartwarming gesture that underscores deep respect for the families of soldiers defending the nation, the Kodumur police in Kurnool district ceremoniously felicitated the parents of three jawans currently engaged in active military operations along India’s borders.

Sunil Babu and Vinod, two soldiers hailing from Kodumur, are presently deployed as part of Operation Sindoor, an ongoing mission along the country’s sensitive frontier regions. In an inspiring display of dedication, another soldier from the same town, Sunil, voluntarily cancelled his sanctioned leave to immediately rejoin his unit at the war zone.

Upon learning about their courageous service, Kodumur Circle Inspector (CI) Tabrez, along with Sub-Inspector (SI) Yerriswami, organized a special event on Saturday at the local police station to honour the jawans’ families. As a mark of reverence and gratitude, the police officers draped shawls around the shoulders of the soldiers’ mothers — Adilakshmi, Nagamani, and Lakshmidevi — and offered them a ceremonial salute. In a deeply symbolic and emotionally charged act, CI Tabrez and SI Yerriswami also washed the feet of the three mothers, a traditional Indian custom signifying utmost respect and service.

Speaking on the occasion, CI Tabrez expressed profound admiration for the sacrifice and steadfastness of soldiers and their families. “The courage of these jawans, who risk their lives to safeguard our nation, is rooted in the values instilled by their families. Honouring their parents is our humble tribute to their immeasurable contribution,” he remarked.

The event resonated strongly with the local community, drawing appreciation from residents who lauded the police force’s initiative in recognizing and celebrating the silent sacrifices made by soldiers’ families. The ceremony not only reflected a deep sense of patriotism but also highlighted the spirit of solidarity between civil forces and the armed forces in service of the nation.