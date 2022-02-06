China clinch AFC Women’s Asian Cup title for 9th time

Navi Mumbai: China came back from two goals down to defeat Korea 3-2 in a dramatic final and clinch their record-extending ninth title of the AFC Women's Asian Cup here on Sunday.

Korea looked to be cruising to their maiden crown after taking a 2-0 lead at half-time but China fought back after the break through goals from Tang Jiali, Zhang Linyan and Xiao Yuyi, who netted the winner deep into added time to seal her side the title at the DY Patil Stadium.

China entered the final chasing a record-extending ninth AFC Women's Asian Cup title against a Korea side who had never laid their hands on the coveted trophy.