Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United star named Premier League Player of the Month

Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted as Premier League's Player of the Month for September.



In what was Ronaldo's first month of his second stint at Manchester United, he netted three goals in four matches in the Premier League.

The Newcastle league game at Old Trafford was Ronaldo's second debut with the Red Devils and he made it memorable by registering a brace as the hosts won the match 4-1. The Portuguese forward followed that with a goal in Manchester United's 2-1 win over West Ham in the London Stadium.

To win September's Player of the Month award, Ronaldo beat off competition from Manchester City full-back and international compatriot Joao Cancelo, Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin, Watford winger Ismaila Sarr and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

The winner is decided by votes from supporters on the Premier League official website merged with an evaluation from a panel of football experts.



Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard heaped praise on the senior forward, saying "he's [Ronaldo] brought so much to the team."

"He's been brilliant. He's brought so much to the team. The leadership factor, he wants to win in training, he wants to win in games and he wants to win trophies, which is the main thing. He's great to be around to watch what he does. You can learn so many things from him. He's one of the best players in the world. To have him back home is perfect for us at the moment.

He's really humble. He's a positive person. To be learning different things off the field as well as on it has been really good. I think he can really help out the team this season," said Lingard, who has scored two goals and an assist so far this season, in a recent interview.





During Ronaldo's first spell at Manchester United, which took place between 2003 and 2009, he won the award four times? In November and December 2006, the iconic No. 7 won it back-to-back following several incredible performances. As the Old Trafford side was on course to win a second consecutive league title, Ronaldo started 2008 by winning the Player of the Month before winning it again two months later.



Combining both his spells at Manchester United, the 36-year-old Ronaldo has so far scored 123 goals and 69 assists in a total of 298 competitive appearances for the Red Devils.