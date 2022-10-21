Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come in as substitute vs Spurs, confirms Ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo had refused to come in as a substitute during their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Ronaldo eventually faced consequences for the same as Manchester United dropped the Portuguese forward from their upcoming Premier League clash with Chelsea.

In a pre-match conference ahead of the Red Devils' away league game against Chelsea, Ten Hag was asked if Ronaldo would play again this season for Manchester United following the controversial early exit from Old Trafford before the final whistle.

To which, Ten Hag replied, "Yes. That's also in the statement. He remains an important part of the squad."

Speaking further about managing Ronaldo and the team, Ten Hag said since he is the manager, he is responsible for the team's culture and he needs to set standards and values and also control the same.

"We are in a team and in a team we have standards and values, and we have to control it. So after Rayo Vallecano I said it was not acceptable, but he was not the only one. That was for everyone. So when it's the second time, which will have consequences, and that is what we did. So we miss him tomorrow and that is a miss for us and the squad. It's a miss, but I think it's important for the attitude for the mentality for the group, and now we have to focus on Chelsea and that is the most important [thing]," the Dutch manager added further.

Official Man United statement on Cristiano Ronaldo 🚨🔴 #MUFC"Cristiano will not be part of the Man United team for this Saturday's game against Chelsea. Rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture". pic.twitter.com/NdztshOuSf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 20, 2022

In the same conference, Ten Hag was also asked what the team would achieve by dropping Ronaldo. Ten Hag said, "I think it will have a reflection, for him, but also for everyone else. I set a warning at the start of the season, and the next time it has to be a consequence, otherwise, when you are living together when you are playing together - and football is a team sport - you have to fulfill certain standards. And I have to control it."

Ten Hag, who is into his first season as Manchester United's boss, went on to add that his current focus is his side's upcoming game at Stamford Bridge as it is a big match.

"We have a big game to play, so all my focus is on that game, all the focus from the staff is on that game and all the focus from the players is on that game. We have to win that game, and we have to do everything we can, so we need full concentration to prepare for that game and to play our best," said Ten Hag.

Premier League: Anthony Martial not available for Chelsea game, confirms Ten Hag

Meanwhile, Ten Hag also confirmed that Manchester United will once again be without Anthony Martial. The French forward sustained an injury during their 2-1 win over Everton Oct. 9 and has featured in the subsequent fixtures against Omonia Nicosia, Newcastle United, and Spurs.

"Martial? He was on the [training] pitch, but he's not available for tomorrow. We have to see how it develops in the coming days," revealed Ten Hag.

Manchester United are currently placed fifth in the 2022-23 Premier League with 19 points from 10 games. They have a chance to enter the top four as the winner of the game between Chelsea and the Red Devils will claim the fourth spot on the table.