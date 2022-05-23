Erik ten Hag: I’m not risking my career by taking up Manchester United’s charge

Erik ten Hag has said he is not risking his managerial career by taking up Manchester United's charge. Ten Hag is set to be the Red Devils' fifth permanent boss since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

"I don't see it as a risk. I think this club has a great history, and now let's make a future," Ten Hag told reporters on Monday while his unveiling as Man Utd's boss, according to BBC Sport.

Ten Hag also suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo would not be leaving in the summer even though Manchester United failed to secure Champions League football. They have recorded their poorest run since 1989-90.

Ten Hag's comments came just a day after Manchester United ended their 2021-22 season with a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace. The Old Trafford side finished sixth in the league table with 16 wins, 10 draws, and 12 loses.

"The plan is huge and we only have a short time. I'm looking forward to working with these players. The season before, this squad was second in the league, so there is huge potential. I think if we improve if we work with them, I think we can get out more than what was the result from this season," the Netherlands national added further.

Manchester United's new boss did not give any assurance over Harry Maguire remaining as captain. "Next season is a different season but he did a great job. He's a great player he achieved already a lot so I'm looking forward to working with him," he added.

Erik ten Hag: Guardiola, Klopp's era will end

Manchester United's last league title came nine years ago, with the title race now dominated by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The two sides have won the last five Premier League titles between them (City – 4 and Liverpool – 1).

"In this moment I admire them both. They play fantastic football but you will always see an era can come to an end. I look forward to a battle with them and I'm sure other clubs will want to do that," Ten Hag said.

Following Ferguson's retirement, David Moyes took over Manchester United's charge for a year before Ryan Giggs stepped in for a few games as the team's interim boss. Netherlands national Louis van Gaal was at the helm of the Red Devils for two years before making way for Jose Mourinho.

After Mourinho was sacked, Manchester United signed their former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim head coach before making the Norwegian permanent. They sacked Solskjaer in the middle of the 2021-22 season and brought in Ralf Rangnick until the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag also revealed he sought the advice of compatriot and former Red Devils boss Louis van Gaal, who had previously suggested Ten Hag should consider his options carefully before accepting the job.

Van Gaal, who won the FA Cup during his spell in charge at Old Trafford between 2014 and 2016, said Ten Hag needed to join a "football club, not a commercial club".

"I have heard [Van Gaal's comments] but I will draw my own line. I'm convinced it won't be the case. I spoke with the directors about it. Football is one, two and three at this club and every club these days is commercial. Every club needs it, needs the revenues to be at the top, to do it is necessary but football is one, two, three at this club," said Ten Hag.