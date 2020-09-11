Every minute felt like an hour during Qatar draw, says Chhetri

Bengaluru : Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri has said every minute felt like an hour during team's famous 0-0 draw against Asian champions Qatar in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match last year on this day.

India's record goal-scorer Chhetri was ruled out of the match in Doha due to fever.

"Playing Asian champions Qatar in their own backyard in a World Cup qualifier was one of those dream-like scenarios. I could only watch the match from the four walls of my hotel room, completely glued to the TV and cheering the team on with all my heart," Chhetri told the-aiff.com.

"I was ill. So much so that I couldn't even go to the ground to watch. It was a torture to be left outside. Every minute went by like an hour. But, at the end, we registered a memorable result and things turned out to be rather 'sweet', in more ways than one," he said.

"Since the draw was made, I was looking forward to the challenge. However, as we left for Doha, something just felt off inside my body. We reached the hotel, had our lunch and then I found out that I was down with fever.

"There were three days to go for the Qatar game and I tried to do everything I could to fight the flu. The thermometer replaced the ball as my best friend, I was isolated in my room and dal chawal was all my body could digest comfortably.

As the rest of the boys began their preparation and training for the crucial match, I was fighting my battle against the mercury -- hoping it would come down in time and allow me to play," the 36-year old Bengaluru FC striker added.