FIFA World Cup Qualifiers India vs Kuwait: Igor Stimac announces 27-member squad

The Indian football team’s head coach, Igor Stimac, announced a 27-member squad for the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Kuwait. The Indian team will play Kuwait at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on June 6.

Stimac has shortlisted 27 players from a pool of 32 who are undergoing a stringent training camp in Bhubaneshwar.



Phurba Lachenpa, Parthib Gogoi, Imran Khan, Muhammad Hammad and Jithin MS have been released from the camp.



Speaking on the players who have been released, Stimac said a couple of players suffered minor injuries and will need close to a fortnight to recover. “All of them are very professional and hard-working. The competition is really strong amongst them, especially in the positions of Jithin and Parthib. Parthib and Hammad suffered minor injuries a few days back and will need 7-14 days of rest,” the Indian team’s head coach reasoned.



The 27-member squad will undergo their training routine at Bhubaneswar until May 29 post which the team will travel to Kolkata.



After the home leg of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match against Kuwait, India will travel to Qatar on June 11 to play the hosts in Group A.



India is currently second in Group A with four points from four matches. The top two teams in the group will qualify for Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and also book their berth in the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.



Indian squad for India vs. Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifier:



Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Amey Ranawade, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, David Lalhlansanga, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri and Vikram Partap Singh.