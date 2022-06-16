Football transfers: Dani Alves leaves Barcelona, Real Sociedad sign Mohamed Ali Cho

FC Barcelona defender Dani Alves has confirmed that he will not continue at the Camp Nou Stadium next season after the club opted against taking up the option of another year on his contract.

The 39-year-old Alves returned to the club for the second half of last season and played an important role in the improved form following the arrival of Xavi Hernandez, making 14 appearances and scoring one goal in La Liga to add to the nearly 250 appearances in his first spell at the club.

However, he was left out of Barca's squad for the Europa League and the return to fitness of Sergi Roberto, who has just signed a new one-year contract, and Sergino Dest are two factors in his second departure.

In an emotional letter, Alves confirmed he would be leaving Barcelona, thanking the club for his second chance to play in the Camp Nou and saying he hoped the players who "remain can change the history of this beautiful club."

Alves will now look for another club where he can play minutes to try and earn a place in the Brazil squad for the World Cup finals, reports Xinhua.

There was more transfer news on Wednesday, with Real Sociedad confirming the signing of forward Mohamed Ali Cho from the French side, Angers. The French under-21 international has agreed on a contract until June 2027 and will cost 11 million euros and a percentage of any future sale.

Cho replaces Adnan Januzaj, who left the San Sebastian-based outfit this summer after talks over a new contract broke down, while Portu also looks to be on his way to Getafe.