Former Barcelona star Dani Alves arrested after sexual assault accusations

Former FC Barcelona star Dani Alves has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Catalunya.

The allegation against Alves was made in December 2022. According to reports, Alves assaulted a woman at a nightclub in the Catalan city. The Brazilian defender reportedly admitted he had been at the iconic city nightclub Sutton late last month when the alleged sex crime occurred.

But he protested his innocence in a Spanish TV interview after a court confirmed it had opened a formal investigation, insisting: "I don't know who this lady is. I don't know her name, I don't know her, I've never seen her in my life."

Alves attended the Mossos d'Esquadra de Les Corts police station in Barcelona on Friday morning to testify against the allegations, the reports stated further.

The South American defender is expected to be taken to the Ciutat de la Justicia in Barcelona, where he will attend a court hearing and a judge will rule on his provisional situation while the case in question is being investigated.

Meanwhile, Alves has denied the accusations saying: "Yes, I was in that place, with more people, enjoying myself. And people who know me know that I love to dance. I was dancing and enjoying myself without invading the space of others. I don't know who that lady is. You arrive at a bathroom and you don't have to ask who's there. I have never invaded anyone's space. How am I going to do it with a woman or a girl? No, for God's sake."

A spokesman for the regional Mossos D'Esquadra confirmed: "A man accused of an indecent assault at a nightclub in Barcelona late last year has been arrested. He has now been taken to court after making a statement to the police. It will be up to the court now to decide what measures to take."

The charge of sexual abuse in Spain can mean anything from unsolicited and unwanted sexual groping to rape. Police said they could give no detail on the case. A court official confirmed 10 days ago: "Barcelona Court of Instruction Number 15 has opened proceedings over an alleged crime of sexual assault following a complaint filed by a woman against a footballer. The incident allegedly occurred at a nightclub in Barcelona in December."

Alves was a part of Brazil's side that took part in the Qatar World Cup last year. He is currently contracted with the Mexican club UNAM.