Gallagher back at Chelsea as Atletico move stalls: Report

New Delhi: Conor Gallagher’s move to Atletico Madrid is in serious jeopardy as the English midfielder returned to Chelsea on Wednesday after having spent five days in Madrid, hoping the move wiil materialise.

Atletico Madrid's reported bid of 42 million euros was accepted by Chelsea a week ago and Atletico had even posted a photo of the midfielder at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, home ground of the club, with the caption " Conor Gallagher visited the Civitas Metropolitano as Atletico de Madrid and Chelsea FC finalise his transfer".

The deal was all set to be completed with the personal terms in agreement between the club and the player and the medicals were also done, all that was pending was the signature. However, in a separate deal between Atletico and Chelsea, Samu Omorodion was supposed to join Chelsea for a deal said to be worth 40 million euros, according to a report by The Athletic.

Chelsea and Samu were unable to reach an agreement and the deal was called off making it difficult for Atletico to financially complete Gallagher’s deal.

Atletico recently announced the signing of Julian Alvarez for a fee said to be 90 million euros, making Gallagher’s arrival difficult unless they manage to unload a different player.

Gallagher, who is one of the club captains at Chelsea, is said to have been demoted to a backup role under new manager Enzo Maresca prompting the 24-year old to push for a transfer. The club is not reluctant to let one of their own go as he runs out of contract next summer and they do not want to let him go as a free agent.

Chelsea is pushing to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid and the two clubs are in active talks and desperate to complete the signing as it would sort Gallagher’s situation as well.