Hyderabad FC close in on first-ever final

Hyderabad FC's Javier Siverio and Bartholomew Ogbeche celebrate as the team takes a decisive 3-1 lead against ATK Mohun Bagan.

HFC put one foot in what would be their first-ever final after scripting a hard-fought 3-1 win over ATKMB in the first-leg of the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League semifinal at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday.

Roy Krishna helped ATKMB take the lead but the former finalists' joy was short-lived as Bartholomew Ogbeche (45th) equalised on the cusp of halftime, only for Yasir Mohammad (58th) and Javier Siviero (64th) to gloss over it.

The two teams will go up against each other again on Wednesday for the second leg with ATKMB needing to find the back of the net at least twice to stand a chance of advancing to their second successive summit clash