ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC hope to reignite title ambitions against Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC will host Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Saturday.

The Blues are currently in third place in the table with 27 points from 15 matches, while Hyderabad FC sit at the bottom with nine points from as many games. The visitors began the season on a flawless note but recent results mean that they are eight points behind league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant. With nine matches to go in the regular season for them, the side can’t afford to drop points if they have to keep their ambitions of becoming the ISL Champions alive.

Bengaluru FC went scoreless in their last match, which was a 0-1 loss to Mohammedan SC. The previous time they went consecutive games without finding the back of the net was the last two matches before Gerard Zaragoza took over as the head coach in December 2023. Since then, particularly this season, there has been a smooth consistency in their frontline, as reflected with the Blues having found the back of the net 28 times, as opposed to 11 of Hyderabad FC. Four of Hyderabad FC’s 11 goals in ISL 2024-25 have come in their last five matches, where they have drawn twice and lost thrice.

A victory here will see Hyderabad FC extend their unbeaten home stretch against the Blues to four matches. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, are looking to avoid a third consecutive loss, in order to sustain pressure on their opponents in the upper half of the points table.

With Bengaluru FC striving to break their away run and Hyderabad FC seeking to bounce back from a testing campaign, this promises to be a contest with a reasonable lot to play for both teams.

Hyderabad FC have conceded 26 goals from inside the box, interestingly exactly the same numbers that Bengaluru FC have scored from the zone this term. While Hyderabad FC have scored in their last two home games, they have managed only one goal in each of their three home matches against Bengaluru FC. They need to step up their scoring efforts to push Bengaluru FC back and make the most of the opponents’ recent away issues.

Bengaluru FC have scored 26 goals from inside the box this season, a tally only bettered by Odisha FC (28). Their attack, led by clinical players like Sunil Chhetri (9), Ryan Williams (5), and Edgar Mendez (4), will look to outnumber Hyderabad FC inside the 18-yard area.

The Blues come into this game on the back of two consecutive losses, a streak they last endured in October-November 2022. They will have to overcome their woes on the road to mount a serious challenge for the top spot.

Hyderabad FC interim head coach Shameel Chembakath encouraged his players to take the opponents out of the equation when preparing for a match.

“The message to the players has always been clear. That is, to not think about the three points. That way, we will be in a good place,” he said.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza said that his team seeks happiness out of the way they play football.

“We want to enjoy the way we play football. We want to win, of course. We hate losing. But, we also want the supporters to enjoy watching us play,” he said.



