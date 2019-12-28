Kerala Blasters desperate for win against NorthEast United

Kochi : Kerala Blasters FC will be desperate for a win as they host NorthEast United in their Indian Super League encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

The Blasters are on an eight-game winless streak with their last win coming against ATK in the season opener.

The team had, similarly, gone on a 14-match winless drought after their season opener in the previous campaign as well, which cost them dearly.

Kerala, with just seven points from nine games, are at a stage where they cannot afford to drop any more points.

Eelco Schattorie's team have been poor at home as well, despite enjoying strong fan support.

Since the last season, Kerala have only 14 points from 14 home matches and the last three of them have finished in draws.

They are coming off a demoralizing 3-1 defeat to rivals Chennaiyin FC and Schattorie will be eager for a win over his former side.

Thankfully, captain Bartholomew Ogbeche, who was NorthEast United's top scorer last season before following Schattorie to Kerala, is expected to feature on Saturday.

Though he has struggled to replicate his free scoring form from last season, Ogbeche is still a potent force in attack.

Kerala's defence has not been performing any better. A lack of stability has resulted in their keeping just one clean sheet so far and that too came against a misfiring Odisha side.

The midfield also has looked pedestrian at times and the injury to Sergio Cidoncha has not helped matters.

Sahal Abdul Samad, a creative outlet in midfield, has surprisingly been restricted to substitute appearances.

Mario Arques will have to shoulder the responsibility of keeping the midfield ticking against NorthEast.

"I can't deny that if you play against your old club, there will be certain dynamics. But I am only focusing on our team at the moment. We have to focus on bouncing back from the last game.