Kerala, Jamshedpur looking to break into top four

Bambolim (Goa): Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur have a chance at inching closer to a top-four spot when they face each other on Wednesday in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium.

Both sides find themselves in the wrong half of the table and after 13 games, are level on points, with ninth-placed Kerala one spot below their opponents.

Kerala have shipped the most goals in the league (22) and have kept just one clean sheet in their previous 10 games. Kerala assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed, who will be filling in for their suspended coach Kibu Vicuna, is hopeful of more clean sheets coming their way.

"We had two clean sheets and the reason is, other teams also play football and they want to score," he said. "In the first half of the season, we know that we didn't have a great start. We missed some crucial players in many matches but that is in the past now. We have been playing better football now.

It's always a personal goal for our team and the goalkeeper (Albino Gomes) to keep more clean sheets as they can make you win the championship. Albino is trying and he is doing his job. Hopefully, the whole team will support him and we manage to keep more clean sheets by the end of the season."

Despite shipping goals often, Kerala will be proud of their exploits in the attacking third with only Mumbai City FC and FC Goa having scored more goals than them. Also, nine different players have been among the goals -- most by a team.