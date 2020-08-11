Leeds United sign Joe Gelhardt, Jack Harrison

London: Leeds United have announced the signing of Joe Gelhardt from Wigan Athletic and Jack Harrison from Manchester City.

18-year-old Gelhardt has joined the club for an undisclosed fee and has signed a four-year deal with the Whites, running until the summer of 2024 while Harrison has rejoined the club on a season-long loan deal, with a view to a permanent move.

Gelhardt, who featured 19 times in all competitions for Wigan last season, said: "It's a massive club and going into the Premier League now, hopefully I can kick on as a player and help the team make some very good memories."

Harrison, on the other hand, has spent the last two seasons on loan at Elland Road, making 91 appearances and scoring 10 goals in all competitions.He joins the club for a third straight season, having played every game as Leeds won promotion to the top-flight during the last campaign.

"It's a great opportunity to come back to a great club where I have been settled for the past two years," said Harrison. "Playing in the Premier League has always been a dream of mine and to be doing that with Leeds in an amazing opportunity," he added.