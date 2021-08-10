Lionel Messi's press conference at PSG: Live stream, time in IST, contract details, more

Lionel Messi has agreed to a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is expected to undergo his medical on Tuesday. The contract also includes an option to extend by a year.



While PSG have not officially announced the signing of the former FC Barcelona superstar, the Ligue giants dropped a massive hint through a short video on social media. The video does not reveal Messi, but you can't guess who the player is incorrectly when they show six Ballon d'Ors, right?





Through the video, PSG have also conveyed that Messi won't be wearing the No. 10 jersey, which belongs to Neymar, and also that Kylian Mbappe is set to continue with the club ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.



Messi landed in Paris on Tuesday and was welcomed by hundreds of pumped up fans at the airport. The 34-year-old legend addressed his adoring fans by popping his head out of the window to wave to hordes of fans in crazy scenes.





The fans gave Messi a welcome to remember 👏🇦🇷



When is Lionel Messi's first press conference as a PSG player?



"A press conference will take place in the auditorium of the Parc des Princes on Wednesday ( August 11) at 11 a.m. (2.30PM IST) To follow live on PSG.TV from 10 a.m," PSG wrote on Twitter.

Watch PSG unveiling Lionel Messi here – https://www.psg.fr/psg-tv.

It is understood that Messi will be unveiled at Eiffel Tower on Wednesday, in the same as PSG had announced Neymar back in 2017.









How much will Messi earn at PSG?

Messi is expected to earn in the region of €30 million-35 million (£25m-30m/$35m-$41m) per season during his time at PSG, apart from the team and individual bonuses.

Did Messi have any other offers apart from PSG?

One of the best players in the history of football, Messi, who recently parted ways with his boyhood club Barcelona after a 21-year association, did receive offers from other clubs, including Atletico Madrid, while he was also linked with Manchester City and Inter Milan. But PSG was the option he always liked the most.