Liverpool winger Harvey Elliot signs new long-term contract

Liverpool FC's teenage winger Harvey Elliot has signed a new long-term deal with the Reds.



Elliot penned down the new terms at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday and now has been tied down until 2027.

The 19-year-old English footballer moved from Fulham to Liverpool in the summer of 2019. He made eight appearances for the first-team in his maiden campaign before he was sent on a season-long loan to Championship club Blackburn Rovers the following term.

"It's always nice to know that I'm going to be here for many more years, which is always a great thing with it being my boyhood club and there is nothing in this world that makes me more happy and more excited than this," Elliott told Liverpoolfc.com on Thursday.

After signing fresh terms with Liverpool in July 2021, Elliott started three of the Reds' opening four Premier League games of the campaign. However, his fine run was interrupted by a serious ankle injury he sustained at Leeds in September. However, Elliot made a goal-scoring return in the FA Cup win over Cardiff City in February.

Later that month, Elliot came off the bench in the League Cup final and scored a penalty in the shootout victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

The young Englishman has made 22 competitive appearances for Liverpool so far, having scored one goal and provided two assists.

"It's been a big rollercoaster for me and my family and even for the club. So much has happened in the years that I have been here," added Elliot in the same interview.

Elliot, who is yet to play for England's first team, also said that "there is no better place in this world to be than playing for Liverpool."

"We've already won so much and hopefully we can win so much more, so just to know that I am going to be here for a long time again – as I said, it's always a wonderful feeling for myself and my family [and] being Liverpool supporters there is no better place in this world to be than playing for Liverpool and to put the shirt on and go out and play for the team and the fans.

"I'm hoping there are many more memories to come with it but I'm just so excited to put pen to paper and stay here for a lot longer," said Elliot.

Elliot was a part of Liverpool's pre-season ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. He was a substitute in Liverpool's 3-1 Community Shield victory over Manchester City at King Power Stadium.

With a full-fledged pre-season on the back, boss Jurgen Klopp believes Elliot will continue his development at Liverpool.

"There is so much to like about this. For us, as a club, we get to continue our journey with a special young player who has already made a big impact on Liverpool FC. For Harvey, he gets to carry on developing, improving, and hopefully fulfilling his incredible talent at the club he has always supported. What's not to like?

"Harvey got a big knock last season but, like all of the experiences he has had so far, he used it to grow as a person and a player. It was always obvious that he was a good footballer but taking the next steps was always going to be about using information and experiences to grow and this is exactly what Harvey is doing.

"Now it is all about carrying on enjoying his football as much as we enjoy watching him develop. It is an exciting time for him and for us," Klopp said after the young winger signed the contract.

Liverpool started off the 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a 2-2 draw at Fulham. They are next scheduled to host Crystal Palace on Monday, Aug. 15 (India – Tuesday, 12.30am).