Manchester United announce Erik ten Hag as their permanent manager

Manchester United have appointed Ajax's Erik ten Hag as their first-team manager, the Old Trafford side has confirmed. Ten Hag has signed a contract until 2025 but his appointment is still subject to work visa requirements.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Erik ten Hag as Men's First Team Manager, subject to work visa requirements, from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year," Man Utd wrote in a press release.

🇳🇱👔The new First-Team Manager of Manchester United: Erik ten Hag.#MUFC || #WelcomeErik — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2022

Following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United brought in Germany's Ralf Rangnick as a caretaker boss until the end of the 2021-22 campaign. While the former RB Leipzig boss is set to join a consultancy role with the Red Devils from next season, ten Hag will move from Ajax to Manchester United.

"During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team's attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth. In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that.

"We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer," Man Utd's Football Director John Murtaugh said.

Ten Hag, who was a center-back during his playing days, said he is looking forward to the "challenge" ahead of his new role as Manchester United's permanent manager.

"It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

"It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United," ten Hag was quoted by Man Utd's media, as saying.

Erik ten Hag is a 'world-class coach,' says Man Utd midfielder Fred

Man Utd's 29-year-old midfielder Fred has said he is delighted about the news before calling ten Hag a "world-class coach".

"It's great news. He's a world-class coach who will help us a lot here. I've watched Ajax and they are a great team who play good football. We know he helps us a lot and hopefully next year we can win trophies," Fred told Premier League Productions.

Referencing the need to impress ten Hag next season, the English midfielder said," Of course, you always have to prove yourself day to day and game by game. A new manager will look at the team and you have to show the quality of your work to continue playing and working hard under the new coach. The priority is to improve, develop day by day, and continue fighting and challenging for trophies. We need to be back to the huge club that Manchester United are.

"We need to get back to being the huge club that we are. We know the new manager will help us get back on the rails and the objective will be to be back to winning again. We really need to put a lot of work in. The new manager's job will not just take one day to the next. It will take time. We will have pre-season and it won't be easy. A new style that we can adapt to. We still need to meet our objectives on this season of course, too."

Manchester United are set to end yet another season without a trophy. After losing 4-0 to Liverpool, the Red Devils are currently placed sixth in the Premier League table. As things stand now, Rangnick's side won't make it to the UEFA Champions League next season.