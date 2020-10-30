Manchester United's Alex Telles tests positive for Covid-19

Manchester: Manchester United defender Alex Telles has tested positive for novel coronavirus, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed. Telles missed Wednesday's 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig.

The full-back was absent for the victory, and last weekend's 0-0 draw with Chelsea, but Solskjaer revealed after the Champions League triumph that the left-back was unavailable due to illness. "He's been out now for a little while," Solskjaer told MUTV.

"He's tested positive for the coronavirus. But he has no symptoms; he's fine and we can't wait to get him back." Telles had joined United on deadline day earlier this month and made an impressive debut for the Reds in last week's 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian, who signed from Portuguese outfit Porto, played 67 minutes at the Parc des Princes and his delivery from set-pieces was one of the numerous stand-out moments from his United debut.

United's win over Leipzig has taken them at the top of Group H after two games, three points ahead of Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and RB Leipzig, with a double-header against Istanbul Basaksehir up

next.