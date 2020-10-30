X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Sports > Football

Manchester United's Alex Telles tests positive for Covid-19

Manchester United defender Alex Telles
x

Manchester United defender Alex Telles

Highlights

Manchester United defender Alex Telles has tested positive for novel coronavirus, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed. Telles missed Wednesday's 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig

Manchester: Manchester United defender Alex Telles has tested positive for novel coronavirus, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed. Telles missed Wednesday's 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig.

The full-back was absent for the victory, and last weekend's 0-0 draw with Chelsea, but Solskjaer revealed after the Champions League triumph that the left-back was unavailable due to illness. "He's been out now for a little while," Solskjaer told MUTV.

"He's tested positive for the coronavirus. But he has no symptoms; he's fine and we can't wait to get him back." Telles had joined United on deadline day earlier this month and made an impressive debut for the Reds in last week's 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian, who signed from Portuguese outfit Porto, played 67 minutes at the Parc des Princes and his delivery from set-pieces was one of the numerous stand-out moments from his United debut.

United's win over Leipzig has taken them at the top of Group H after two games, three points ahead of Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and RB Leipzig, with a double-header against Istanbul Basaksehir up

next.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X