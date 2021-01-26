NorthEast United look to avoid slip-ups to stay in play-off race

Margao: Time running out fast for them, NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) can't afford any more slip-ups if they have to stay in contention for the Play-offs berth as they gear up to clash with second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan in a Hero Indian Super League match, here on Tuesday.

With teams entering the business end of the tournament, fifth-placed season NEUFC, fortunately, line up against a team that has been stingy at the back all season.

Adding to that, NEUFC found an unexpected source of goals against Jamshedpur FC on Sunday, as the winner was scored by Deshorn Brown, who arrived from Bengaluru FC recently. The Jamaican, who had failed to impress at BFC, seems to have hit the ground running at his new club.

The departure of Gerard Nus seemed to have worked wonders for NEUFC as they snapping a winless run against Jamshedpur, which propelled them all the way to fifth on the table. But now a challenging task awaits them as they face a much-tougher test in the form of ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium.

"It's a different style to what Bengaluru play," NEUFC's Brown explained, ahead of the clash with ATKMB.