Premier League: Brighton holds 10-man Arsenal to 1-1 draw following controversial red card

London: Arsenal’s winning start to the Premier League season has come to an end as the 2023/24 Runners up were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion following a controversial red card to Declan Rice here at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal got off to a bright start, with only one change in their starting lineup with Leandro Trossard coming in for the out of form Gabriel Martinelli, and started testing the Brighton defense from the opening minute.

Ben White’s early attempt was blocked by the arm of Lewis Dunk but a penalty was not awarded after VAR adjudged that the player’s arm was in a natural position.

After repeated attacks by the Gunners, Brighton got hold of the game and dominated possession in the second half of the opening 45 minutes. However a Jurrien Timber clearance fell to Bukayo Saka who lobbed the ball to Kai Havertz. The German stole in and lifted the ball over the head of Bart Verbruggen from outside the area into the net to give Arsenal the lead going into half-time.

Bukayo Saka’s assist marked the forward’s fourth goal contribution in their three league games so far this season.

The second half marked disaster for Arsenal as Declan Rice gave away a free kick by the corner flag, then nudged the ball away before Joel Veltman could take it. Referee Chris Kavanagh deemed it a second yellow card for timewasting, and dismissed the England midfielder. This was Declan Rice’s first ever red card in his senior career.

Reduced to ten men for virtually half the game, it also means Rice will be suspended for the north London derby after the international break.

Within 15 minutes of the red card, Brighton had leveled.

Arsenal spent the game having to soak up pressure, but Havertz had a great opportunity on the break from a long Gabriel clearance. He took the ball superbly on the run, but his low shot was stopped by Verbruggen, and Saka’s follow up was charged down.

In a later chance, Havertz brilliantly squared the ball for Bukayo Saka but the awkward angle made it difficult for Saka to get more behind his shot which was saved by the goalkeeper.