Premier League: Jurgen Klopp offers injury update after Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Spurs

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has offered an important injury update after his side's 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the 2020-21 Premier League on Thursday.

With many injury woes in their camp, Liverpool suffered yet another setback when centre-back Joel Matip was removed at half-time during the Reds' latest outing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In an interview with the club's official website, Klopp has confirmed that Brazilian defensive midfielder Fabinho, who miss the Spurs game, will remain unavailable for their upcoming league fixture against West Ham.

"Last night I was after the game, especially with that [Matip injury], pretty emotional just because at half-time the boys [are] sitting there. Now, meanwhile, there are still glimpses of hope that it's not serious. No, we don't have the final result because the scan didn't happen yet. So we know more in three or four hours hopefully. Fabinho no chance for the weekend," added Klopp.

The West Ham game on Sunday will be a crucial one for the defending champions because a loss would drop them outside the top four as the opponents are currently sitting in the fifth spot, trailing by just two points.

When asked about West Ham suddenly challenging for the Champions League spot, Klopp said," Great to see something like this is possible. Just obviously a clear idea [that] David Moyes always had. [They have] brought in the right players, I think everybody's really impressed about the goal threat of Soucek, that's incredible. Antonio is back. It's just settled now. It obviously took a little bit [of time], that's normal as well, and last year they really had to fight hard for staying in the league but now they are longer together and it works out. I am really pleased for David, to be honest, because [he had] such a long and successful spell at Everton and then from that moment on maybe the timing was a little bit tricky with Manchester United and then with all the other clubs it was just like, 'Is it the right moment?'

You have to go there and you have to fix it immediately. And now he got the time and he shows again his capability of building successful teams. So, we will face them, that's clear. The position in the table is obviously one thing but being third or fourth or whatever in late January is now not exactly what is the most important thing, there are other moments when it is much more important where you stand but of course we didn't start fighting last night. We fought a lot in the other games as well but last night was a really important game for us with important aspects and that's the plan - to bring this again on the pitch on Sunday."

Before the Spurs match, Liverpool had gone five league games without a win and had not scored in their previous four matches in the competition. Securing a 3-1 win was a great way to end the misery as Liverpool are right back into the title race. As of now, Manchester City are at the top with 41 points but have a game in hand. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United are in second place with 40 points ahead of Leicester City (39 points) and Liverpool (37 points).