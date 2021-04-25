Premier League: We have to become an angry team again, says Jurgen Klopp after draw against Newcastle

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool FC need to become an "angry team" again to rediscover their form after the defending champions were held at a 1-1 draw at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Liverpool went 1-0 up, courtesy of Mohamed Salah's third-minute strike. But Newcastle substitute Joe Willock scored a dramatic 95-minute equaliser to deny the Reds the much-needed three points.



Liverpool currently have 54 points from 33 matches and the 1-1 draw against Newcastle dented their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.



In a post-match interview on Saturday, Klopp said that his side does not deserve to play in the elite European tournament on current form.

"Each player in the world needs momentum, needs positive feedback. The long-term solutions are fine, but in the short term we have to think about and work on. It's not too simplistic, I know it's not only because the season is over and some defenders come back, we will all of a sudden play again, but we have to become again a very, very tricky team to play against, an angry team in a positive football way, these kinds of things. That's what we have to become again. So, we have now the chance, now definitely we have nothing to lose anymore, it's definitely like this because now we are in the situation… OK, West Ham and Chelsea cannot both win [on Saturday] but one of them can win and they are four or five points away. That doesn't look likely.



We play Man United away, they are in a good moment, it all doesn't look likely. But if we play like this, if we don't finish games like this off, why should you play the Champions League? That's the question. We said, now we had a full week to speak about it: we want to deserve the Champions League, we don't want to be cheeky and come in somehow, we want to earn it and with these results, you don't earn it. That means it's all on the table, go for it, and now we will talk about it, you can imagine that. But at the moment, it feels really close to being unacceptable, but we have to accept it anyway," added Klopp after Liverpool's latest draw at Anfield.



Liverpool will soon be on the road as they take on Manchester United in their next league fixture at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side is currently in the second spot on the table, having clinched 66 points so far.

