Rexona launches ‘Breaking limits: girls can’ series with FIFA

In support of FIFA’s Women’s Football objectives, [Rexona], the world’s number 1 deodorant brand (*verified by Nielsen IQ) launched the ‘Breaking Limits: Girls Can’ series in India with the ambition of helping more girls play football. Rexona believes movement has the power to transform lives, but they know not everyone has the confidence to move however they want. Rexona's mission extends beyond providing freshness as a deodorant - it aspires to reshape confidence in motion, fostering inclusivity and change.

To advance the cause, [Rexona] introduces the Breaking Limits Programme, a free digital training series aimed at upskilling coaches, community leaders, and mentors by equipping them to foster confidence and opportunities among youth through movement-based programmes. The new Girls Can series also focuses on establishing safe environments for girls, enhancing self-esteem, and ensuring inclusivity for all ethnicities.

Rexona’s new campaign launches this week. Shockingly, less than 1% of girls participate in football in India*. An evocative art installation in Kolkata captures this disparity, featuring a hundred white jerseys with a single pink shirt symbolizing the 1%. Public, Aditi Chauhan (Goalkeeper for the National Indian Women’s team), and influencers engaged with the installation, amplifying the message.

Directed by Sandhya Daisy Sundaram, the campaign video tells real stories of young girls observing boys playing football, highlighting their challenges in accessing equal opportunity in a society & industry where only a few women have managed to do so. The unveiled art installation takes the protagonists through their memories, emotions, and triumphs, evoking a profound experience.

Aditi Chauhan, Goalkeeper for the National Indian Women’s team said: “I'm thrilled to partner with Rexona India in inspiring young girls to step onto the football field without hesitation. This collaboration aligns perfectly with my dedication to breaking barriers and creating pathways for girls to embrace football and move away from unfair societal norms. Together, we can foster a future where every girl's passion for the sport is met with encouragement, motivation, guidance, and opportunity.”

Ashwath Swaminathan, Head India Oral Care and Deos said: “At Rexona, we believe in the transformative power of sports, and football serves as an incredible platform to break down barriers and empower young girls. Our commitment to inspire girls to play football is driven by the conviction that they deserve the same opportunities and recognition as anyone else. Through our initiatives, we aim to shatter societal stigmas and uplift these young female athletes, reminding them that they are never alone in this journey. Rexona stands as a beacon of support, motivating girls to dream big, play their hearts out, and demonstrate that they can achieve greatness beyond any limitation.”

Kathryn Swallow, Rexona Global Brand VP said, “As the world’s leading antiperspirant and deodorant brand (*verified by Nielsen IQ), our commitment extends to championing inclusivity in movement. We are dedicated to creating a world where every girl has the chance and confidence to play football. Football's unifying potential is immense, inspiring movement and unity. This is why we are thrilled to introduce the Breaking Limits Programme in India, marking our determined stride toward this vision."

The Breaking Limits: Girls Can series will support [Rexona’s] continued global ambition to drive positive change and ensure the brand can keep creating the world they want to see by inspiring girls, women and movers everywhere to break down the barriers that stand in their way. Find out more about how Rexona is working together with FIFA on the Breaking Limits: Girls Can series via: https://www.rexona.com/au/football-rexona-2023

* based on FIFA Women’s Football Report, 2019 and UNICEF Data Warehouse, 2019