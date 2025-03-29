RFDL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC inch closer to National Championship with third straight win

Mumbai: Jamshedpur FC registered their third win in a row in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) 2024-25 National Group Stage match at the Reliance Corporate Park in Mumbai on Saturday. Meanwhile, Kickstart FC breezed past Diamond Harbour FC 3-0 to record their second win.

Jamshedpur FC continued with their solid momentum in the RFDL National Group Stage with a resounding 5-2 triumph over NorthEast United FC. The Red Miners looked dominant right from the get-go and took the lead in the 13th minute through Bivan Jyoti Laskar, who has been in outstanding form this season.

The forward positioned himself in a dangerous area and made the most of an accurately delivered cross inside the box through the left flank from Ningthoujam Remson Singh.

Jamshedpur FC went on to double their lead in the 29th minute when Lawmsangzuala earned a foul just outside the box and Pallujam Rohan Singh stepped up to score one of the goal of the season contenders with a magnificent direct free-kick.

The Highlanders showed signs of a turnaround in the second half when Laishram Danny Meitei pulled one back for the team in the 53rd minute. The NorthEast United midfielder caught the goalkeeper off his line and delivered a spectacular finish with his left foot to make it 2-1.

However, under the tutelage of head coach Kaizad Ambapardiwalla, the Red Miners have been a formidable team and refused to take their foot off the pedal. They went on to pile more misery on NorthEast United by scoring twice in the 70th and 79th minute through Lawmsangzuala and an own goal from Vumlenlal Hangshing.

Eventually, Sairem Sital Singh's penalty in the 89th minute sealed the deal for Jamshedpur FC as Danny Meitei's stunning left-footed strike for NorthEast United FC came as a consolation.

In the second match of the day at the Reliance Corporate Park, Kickstart FC eased past Diamond Harbour FC 3-0 to bounce back to winning ways following a defeat against Jamshedpur FC in their previous match.

The first half ended goalless between both sides as they tussled to win the battle in the middle of the park. At the stroke of 60 minutes, Kickstart FC finally found the breakthrough when Jithu pressurised the Diamond Harbour FC defence, causing miscommunication and eventually being brought down inside the box. The midfielder made no mistake in finding the back of the net from the spot and giving his side a much-needed lead.

The goal boosted the confidence of the Karnataka side as they found another breakthrough in the 74th minute. Skipper Crispin Cleetus provided a pinpoint delivery inside the box from the right flank, and Saikhom Borish Singh was in the right place at the time to convert it from close range. Seven minutes later, Crispin himself got onto the scoresheet, as he took advantage of a melee inside the box to poke the ball in from the mouth of the goal and put the game to bed.



