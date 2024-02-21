Live
- Army rushes to aid 500 tourists stranded after sudden snowfall in Sikkim
- Indian Navy provides medical assistance to Iranian fishing vessel
- Freed from circus, elephant Suzy celebrates nine years of freedom
- Will not shrink from countering any threat that undermines collective well-being: Rajnath
- Court takes cognisance of ED charge sheets against suspended CBI judge Sudhir Parmar
- iCreate, Microsoft, IT Ministry to skill 11K innovators, startups in AI in India
- LCA Tejas to get futuristic weapons, sensors; MoU inked
- India to have 3 to 4 chip fab plants in next 5 years: IT Minister at PhonePe event
- From air connectivity to IMEC, PM Modi had 'productive meeting' with Greek counterpart: Official
- NTPC signs land lease pact for setting up Green Hydrogen Hub near Vizag
Just In
Yokohama F Marinos vs Bangkok United Prediction & Betting Tips: Feb 21, 2024
"Get ready for the Yokohama F Marinos vs Bangkok United clash on February 21, 2024. Explore expert predictions and valuable betting tips for an insightful preview of this exciting match."
In a highly anticipated AFC Champions League round-of-16 encounter, Yokohama F Marinos and Bangkok United gear up for the second leg after a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg. The balance hangs in the air as Elber and Kota Watanabe gave Marinos an early lead, only for Bangkok United to stage a comeback with goals from Nitipong Selanon and Eid Mahmoud.
Following a goalless draw against Sukhothai in the Thai League, Bangkok United refocuses on the continental stage with hopes of progressing to the quarterfinals. The winner of this tie will face the challenge of either Shandong Taishan or Kawasaki Frontale in the next round.
Examining the head-to-head and key statistics, last week's clash marked the first meeting between the two sides. Yokohama F Marinos have displayed an attacking prowess, with eight of their last 10 games producing three goals or more. On the other hand, Bangkok United has seen fewer goals, with four of their last six games producing less than three goals.
As both teams aim to break their round-of-16 jinx in the AFC Champions League, Yokohama F Marinos boast an unbeaten record in their last six home games, winning five. Additionally, six of their last seven home games witnessed one side failing to find the back of the net.
Prediction-wise, Yokohama F Marinos, despite slipping in the first leg, are favored to secure a comfortable victory with a clean sheet. The predicted score stands at Yokohama F Marinos 3-0 Bangkok United.
Betting Tips:
- Yokohama F Marinos to win
- Both teams to score: No
- Over 2.5 goals
- Yokohama F Marinos to score in both halves
As the stage is set for the decisive clash, football enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome of this intriguing AFC Champions League
Yokohama F Marinos
Bangkok United
Second leg
Round-of-16
Draw
Elber
Kota Watanabe
Nitipong Selanon
Eid Mahmoud
Sukhothai
Quarterfinal
Shandong Taishan
Kawasaki Frontale
Head-to-head
Key numbers
Clean sheet
Betting tips
Football prediction
Football analysis. Stay tuned for the exhilarating second leg action between Yokohama F Marinos and Bangkok United.