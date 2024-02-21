Yokohama F Marinos vs Bangkok United Prediction & Betting Tips: Feb 21, 2024

In a highly anticipated AFC Champions League round-of-16 encounter, Yokohama F Marinos and Bangkok United gear up for the second leg after a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg. The balance hangs in the air as Elber and Kota Watanabe gave Marinos an early lead, only for Bangkok United to stage a comeback with goals from Nitipong Selanon and Eid Mahmoud.



Following a goalless draw against Sukhothai in the Thai League, Bangkok United refocuses on the continental stage with hopes of progressing to the quarterfinals. The winner of this tie will face the challenge of either Shandong Taishan or Kawasaki Frontale in the next round.

Examining the head-to-head and key statistics, last week's clash marked the first meeting between the two sides. Yokohama F Marinos have displayed an attacking prowess, with eight of their last 10 games producing three goals or more. On the other hand, Bangkok United has seen fewer goals, with four of their last six games producing less than three goals.

As both teams aim to break their round-of-16 jinx in the AFC Champions League, Yokohama F Marinos boast an unbeaten record in their last six home games, winning five. Additionally, six of their last seven home games witnessed one side failing to find the back of the net.

Prediction-wise, Yokohama F Marinos, despite slipping in the first leg, are favored to secure a comfortable victory with a clean sheet. The predicted score stands at Yokohama F Marinos 3-0 Bangkok United.

Betting Tips:

Yokohama F Marinos to win

Both teams to score: No

Over 2.5 goals

Yokohama F Marinos to score in both halves

As the stage is set for the decisive clash, football enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome of this intriguing AFC Champions League

Yokohama F Marinos

Bangkok United

Second leg

Round-of-16

Draw

Elber

Kota Watanabe

Nitipong Selanon

Eid Mahmoud

Sukhothai

Quarterfinal

Shandong Taishan

Kawasaki Frontale

Head-to-head

Key numbers

Clean sheet

Betting tips

Football prediction

Football analysis. Stay tuned for the exhilarating second leg action between Yokohama F Marinos and Bangkok United.