Former Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade announces retirement from international cricket

Hyderabad: Former Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 36-year-old will, however, continue to play for Tasmania in domestic cricket and in the Big Bash League – Australia’s premier domestic T20 tournament.

Wade, a veteran of 36 Test matches, 97 ODIs and 92 T20Is, played his last match for Australia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 that was held in the USA and the West Indies in June this year.



The former wicket-keeper will immediately transition into a coaching role with the Australian cricket team, with his first assignment being Australia’s limited-overs series against Pakistan.



Australia will host Pakistan for three T20Is and as many ODIs before the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy.



Wade has committed to playing for Tasmania and also in the Big Bash League, for Hobart Hurricanes, for the next two seasons.



He, however, is not new to a coaching role as the wicket-keeper batter has been coaching the Tasmanian youth and second XI sides during the off-season.



Speaking on his decision to call it quits from international cricket, Wade said he arrived at the decision after having multiple discussions with coach Andrew McDonald and chief selector George Bailey. “I was fully aware my international days were most likely over at the end of the last T20 World Cup. My international retirement and coaching has been a constant conversation with George (Bailey) and Andrew (McDonald) over the past six months. Coaching has been on my radar over the last few years and thankfully some great opportunities have come my way, for which I am very grateful and excited. I will continue to play BBL and the odd franchise league over the summer months but around those commitments as a player I am investing heavily in my coaching,” Wade said.



Wade thanked his teammates and his family. “As my international career closes, I want to thank all of my Australian team mates, staff and coaches. I enjoyed the ride as challenging as it can be at international level. Without good people around me I would have never got as much out of myself as I did. I also thank my family, mum, dad and sisters for the countless hours they put in over the years getting me to games and training. Lastly to Julia and the kids. I can’t thank them enough for the sacrifices they have made for me to continue to pursue my dreams. No words can explain how grateful I am to them, none of this would have happened without their support,” he added.

