Formula 1: Carlos Sainz replaces Sebastian Vettel as GPDA director

London : Carlos Sainz has been elected as the new director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA), replacing Sebastian Vettel. The Williams driver was voted in by his fellow competitors and will work alongside George Russell, chairman Alexander Wurz, and legal advisor Anastasia Fowle.

The GPDA, which represents the interests of F1 drivers, has shifted its focus beyond safety to broader issues, including regulations and the fan experience. Sainz expressed his commitment to helping shape the sport’s future.

His appointment comes at a time of tension between drivers and the FIA. Recent rules on jewellery, racing attire and conduct penalties have caused unease. Last year, the GPDA called for more respect from FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who dismissed their concerns.

The GPDA, originally founded in 1961 and revived in 1994 following the tragic deaths of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger, has traditionally been focused on safety. However, under chairman Alexander Wurz, it has expanded its scope to ensure the sport’s regulations serve the best interests of fans, teams, and drivers alike.

With his deep passion for F1 and its evolution, Sainz sees his new role as more than just an honorary title. “I am passionate about my sport and think we drivers have a responsibility to do all we can to work with the stakeholders to forward the sport in many aspects,” Sainz said in a statement released by GDPA on Sunday. “So I'm very happy and proud to do my part by taking on the director's role in the GPDA.”

Last year, the GPDA penned an open letter to Ben Sulayem, urging for greater respect and drivers to be treated “like adults". The FIA president responded defiantly, asserting that the governance of the sport was not up for debate.

“We are delighted to welcome Carlos as GPDA Director,” said GPDA chairman Alex Wurz.

“He has been an active and engaged member of the GPDA for several years and we sincerely appreciate his commitment in stepping up to this vital role.”