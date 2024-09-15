Formula 1: Piastri wins chaotic Azerbaijan GP, McLaren overtake Red Bull in Constructor's Championship

After 51 laps of intense racing, Oscar Piastri won the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc in second position and George Russell’s Mercedes at this spot. With the win for Piastri and a fourth-placed finish for Lando Norris, McLaren moved to first place in the Constructor's Championship with their first win at the Baku City Circuit.

Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz were involved in a nasty collision towards the end of the race which saw both drivers having to retire.

Although the race start was fair at the front of the grid which saw Perez overtake Carlos Sainz to move up to third place. Lance Stroll however came into contact with the RB of Yuki Tsunoda which saw Stroll having to pit in the first lap due to a punctured tyre. The incident caused severe damage to Yuki Tsunoda’s side pod forcing him to retire.

Lando Norris, who started from 15th, moved up the grid and opted to use a one pit-stop strategy which did not see the McLaren pit until the 38th lap of the race. With Lando not being able to compete at the front of the grid, the Englishman who sits second in the World Drivers Championship played the role of a teammate for Oscar Piastri in the 15th lap of the race.

With Sergio Perez pitting first and Piastri pitting in the very next lap, the Mexican driver was primed to overtake the Aussie whilst he was exiting the pit lane, however, Lando Norris who was ahead of the Red Bull held Perez back which allowed Piastri to rejoin the track ahead of the Perez.

The Australian then went on to lunge at Leclerc in the 20th lap to steal his P1 position. The Monegasque did not expect the move which saw Leclerc defend the spot.

With both Piastri and Leclerc fighting it upfront, Perez gained valuable seconds and moved close to the two up front. Both trailing drivers had DRS but brilliant racing from Piastri kept the McLaren in the lead.

Piastri and Leclerc kept going toe-to-toe for the next 25 laps and it was not until the 47th lap when Piastri managed to create some space between him and Leclerc that the latter suffered significant damage to his tyres which saw Perez move closer.

With Perez and Leclerc battling for second place, Sainz gained valuable seconds and turned the battle for second place into a three-way.

Perez tried another move on Leclerc in the 49th lap but Leclerc shut off the Mexican’s attempt, the loss of momentum saw Sainz move into third place. The two were racing wheel to wheel until they both met with an accident following contact.

The collision caused a virtual Safety Car and Piastri drove to victory. Sainz and Perez’s retirement saw George Russell finish third, Lando fourth, and Verstappen fifth.

Brief Result:

1) Oscar Piastri, McLaren

2) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3) George Russell, Mercedes

4) Lando Norris, McLaren

5) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

7) Alex Albon, Williams

8) Franco Colapinto, Williams

9) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

10) Oliver Bearman, Haas